Driver runs red light, causes crash after pursuit; 1 arrested

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been arrested after failing to stop during a traffic stop and causing a multi-vehicle crash in Holland Township.

Around 12:15 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a white SUV near Riley Street and West Shore Drive. When the SUV didn’t stop, the deputies began a pursuit.

After a short distance, deputies ended the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said. The SUV continued down Riley Street and ran a red light at 136th Avenue, causing a four-vehicle crash.

The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old Ionia woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff’s office said she is is custody and awaiting arraignment.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.