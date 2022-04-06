GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen driver was hospitalized after being pulled from his rolled Jeep east of Hudsonville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at the curve where Van Buren Street meets 14th Street in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old driver lost control of his Jeep Grand Cherokee on the curve, causing the Jeep to leave the road, hit a driveway embankment and roll. It hit a tree and landed on its side.

The 16-year-old driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency responders, dispatchers said. He was hospitalized with what deputies called serious injuries.

Also taken to the hospital with serious injuries was his 17-year-old passenger.

Both teens were wearing their seat belts, deputies said. Both are from Hudsonville.

The road was shut down for more than two hours due to the crash.