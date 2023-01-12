OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver of a small car was wedged underneath a school bus during a crash in Olive Township Thursday, deputies said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on southbound US-31 at Port Sheldon Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A West Ottawa Public Schools bus was slowing down for a red light at the intersection when it was hit from behind by a “small passenger car,” deputies said.

The impact of the crash wedged the car under the bus. The driver of the bus stopped and reported the crash to dispatch.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for possible internal injuries, deputies said. The driver of the bus was not injured. One lane of US-31 was closed immediately following the crash for investigation and cleanup.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.