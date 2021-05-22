Driver killed in single car crash in Ottawa county

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after hitting a tree with a car near Filmore Street and 52nd Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the crash site, they found one vehicle with the driver pinned inside. While fire crews were trying to get the man out of the car, he died.

Deputies say initial investigation shows the driver was traveling westbound on Filmore Street, approaching 52nd Avenue, when he left the road and hit a tree.

Police did not release the mans age, and are waiting to release more details until a positive identification can be made.