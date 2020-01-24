Driver killed in Ottawa Co. crash involving cement truck

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon County man is dead after a crash in Ottawa County involving a cement truck.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday on Port Sheldon Road at 104th Avenue in Olive Township, northeast of Holland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a white Honda was heading north on 104th Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign, traveling into the path of an empty cement truck heading east on Port Sheldon Road.

The cement truck hit the Honda in the driver’s door. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to collide with a nearby car.

The driver of the white Honda, identified as a 30-year-old man from Twin Lake, died from his injuries. Authorities are withholding his name until they’ve notified his family.

Deputies say the 23-year-old Hudsonville woman in the car and the 33-year-old Holland man driving cement truck were not injured.

The crash shut down the intersection for about two hours but the roadway has since reopened, according to dispatchers.

The crash remains under investigation.