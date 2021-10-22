Driver injured in crash near Hudsonville

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening after a crash near Hudsonville Friday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Acadia Drive in Georgetown Township.

A 20-year-old woman from Jenison driving eastbound on Acadia Drive pulled onto 40th Avenue and failed to yield for a northbound car, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the other car, driven by a 43-year-old man from Alto, hit her car.

She was pinned in her car for a short amount of time until first responders were able to extricate her, officials say.

Authorities say she was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office says she was cited for failing to yield.

The other driver did not report any injuries.

40th Avenue was closed between Port Sheldon Street and Baldwin Street for about an hour because of the crash.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.