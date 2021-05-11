Driver injured after crash with cement truck near Zeeland

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver is injured after a cement truck hit his car Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of 56th Avenue and Adams Street in Zeeland Township around 9:40 a.m.

The cement truck driver, a 61-year-old man from Wyoming, was going south on 56th Avenue. After stopping at the stop sign at Adams Street he continued, and hit the car of a 45-year-old man from South Haven, who was driving east on Adams Street and did not have a stop sign, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office said in a release.

The South Haven man was taken to a local hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The cement truck driver did not report any injuries. Deputies ticketed him for failing to yield the right of way.