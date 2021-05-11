Driver injured after crash with cement truck near Zeeland

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ottawa county sheriff's office_1520474608328.jpg.jpg

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver is injured after a cement truck hit his car Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of 56th Avenue and Adams Street in Zeeland Township around 9:40 a.m.

The cement truck driver, a 61-year-old man from Wyoming, was going south on 56th Avenue. After stopping at the stop sign at Adams Street he continued, and hit the car of a 45-year-old man from South Haven, who was driving east on Adams Street and did not have a stop sign, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office said in a release.

The South Haven man was taken to a local hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The cement truck driver did not report any injuries. Deputies ticketed him for failing to yield the right of way.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links