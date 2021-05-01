Driver in serious condition after crash on I-196 in Ottawa County

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in serious condition after crashing into a guard rail in Ottawa County Saturday.

It happened around 7 p.m. on I-196 on the 48th Avenue overpass. The 22-year-old man from Holland was driving west bound when he started to drift off the roadway and hit the guard rail, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office said in release.

The crash caused his car to overturn and land upside down below the highway on 48th avenue, making him fall out of the car at some point and causing his car to catch fire, deputies say.

Deputies say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, authorities say.

The crash is still being investigated.

