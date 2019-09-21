Driver in serious condition after crash in Ottawa Co.

Ottawa County
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A 20-year-old male driver is seriously injured after his vehicle struck a tree in Ottawa County.

Deputies say they were dispatched to 20th Avenue north of Tyler Street to an unknown accident just after 4:30 a.m. this morning.

When deputies arrived they found a vehicle had hit a large tree head on off the southbound lane of 20th Avenue.

The driver was injured and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the driver was wearing his seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.

