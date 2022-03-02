Driver in hospital after rollover crash in Allendale Twp.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old is in the hospital Wednesday night after his vehicle drifted off the road and rolled into a ditch, pinning him inside.

The crash happened on Wednesday night around 9:15 p.m. The 19-year-old driver was driving westbound on Pierce Street just before 56th Avenue when his vehicle drifted off the road and turned over in a ditch. He was pinned in the vehicle, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, Allendale Township Fire Department, and Life EMS Paramedics all responded to the scene. Firefighters had to remove the driver from his vehicle. He was then taken to Spectrum Butterworth hospital. His injuries appeared to be non life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.