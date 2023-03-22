A 61-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree early Wednesday morning near 26th Street and Columbia Avenue in Holland. (WOOD TV8)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man has died after an overnight crash.

The Holland Police Department said rescue crews were dispatched to an area near E. 26th Street and Columbia Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after a vehicle struck a tree.

Investigators said the driver was travelling eastbound on 26th Street and drifted off the road, driving through the front yards of several homes before hitting the tree. He was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators believe the driver suffered a medical event which led to the crash.

The driver was identified as 61-year-old Henry Bosscher of Holland.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.