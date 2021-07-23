Driver in critical condition after crash on closed road near Robinson

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after a crash near Robinson Friday.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on 104th Avenue near Winans Street in Robinson Township.

A man was driving through an area of road that was closed for construction and lost control after hitting a pile of dirt on the road, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said his pickup truck overturned into a ditch.

The driver, a 60-year-old man from Zeeland, was brought to the hospital with critical injuries, authorities say.

The crash is still being investigated.

