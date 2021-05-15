Driver in critical condition after crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after a crash near Holland Saturday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Greenly Street in Holland Township. The intersection is currently closed from the crash.

A 21-year-old man was driving on Greenly Street, when he stopped for the stop sign. He then continued even though he did not have the right of way, and was hit by a 39-year-old driver on 120th Avenue, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday release.

The 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital, and was then airlifted to another hospital. Deputies say he is injuries are critical.

The other driver did not report any injuries.

Deputies say the crash is still under investigation.