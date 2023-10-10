ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver had to be extracted from a car after it crashed into a semi-truck in Zeeland Township Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

The crash happened on Chicago Drive near 80th Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A 21-year-old Jenison man was headed east on Chicago Drive in a Pontiac Grand Prix when a semi-truck driven by a 48-year-old Jenison man pulled into the car’s path while trying to make a Michigan left turn. The car collided with the truck, pinning the driver inside.

He had to be extracted from the vehicle by Zeeland Township firefighters and was taken to the hospital in “critical condition,” deputies said.

Eastbound Chicago Drive was closed while the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The public was asked to avoid the area.