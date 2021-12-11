Driver hospitalized after crash near Grandville

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was hospitalized after a crash near Grandville Friday.

It happened around 9 p.m. on 44th Street near Regal Drive in Georgetown Township.

A 32-year-old man from Las Vegas was driving eastbound on 44th Street when he crossed the center line, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. He hit a car going westbound, driven by a 36-year-old man from Jenison.

That driver had to be extricated from his vehicle, and was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The crash is still being investigated.

