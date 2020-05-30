Driver hospitalized after crash in Ottawa Co.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old Allendale Township man is hospitalized after crashing into a tree Saturday morning with his vehicle.

Deputies said just before 6 a.m. crews responded to a traffic crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Rosewood Avenue in Allendale Township. When Sheriff’s arrived to the area, they found the driver of the vehicle walking away from crash. Investigation showed that a 21-year-old man was driving his 2008 Chevy pickup truck eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive when he hit several mailboxes on the south side of the road, crossed the median, and struck a tree. The truck came to rest in the westbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive, authorities said.

Authorities said the driver was injured and taken to a local hospital where he currently remains receiving treatment. No one else was injured in this crash.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in this crash, the incident is under investigation.