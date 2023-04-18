ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle crashed into a water-filled ditch.

The crash happened around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday where M-231 meets Lake Michigan Drive in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 43-year-old Grand Rapids man was headed south on M-231 in a white Toyota Prius. When he reached the intersection with Lake Michigan Drive, he continued driving south and crashed into a ditch that was partially filled with water, according to deputies.

First responders treated the man at the scene before taking him to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.