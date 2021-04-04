Driver dies in single car crash in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fatal car crash Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived on 112th Avenue, just north of Blair St in Olive Township around 3:30 a.m. to find a single car that hit a culvert. Investigation shows a 2004 Chevrolet was traveling south on 112th Ave when it left the roadway and hit the water drainage structure.

Authorities say the driver suffered fatal injuries and the crash remains under investigation by the OCSO.

