Driver dies day after Allendale Twp. crash

The scene of a crash on 68th Avenue near Lincoln Street in Allendale Township on Aug. 5, 2019.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man seriously injured in an Ottawa County crash has died.

The sheriff’s office says 63-year-old Arthur Bacce died at a hospital just before noon Tuesday. Bacce was flown to the hospital Monday morning after another driver hit the driver’s side of his Jeep Cherokee, causing it to flip several times.

The crash happened around 10:18 a.m. Monday on 68th Avenue near Lincoln Street in Allendale Township.

Deputies say a 64-year-old woman from Coopersville failed to see traffic slowing in time, so she took evasive action, veering off the road.

Investigators say the woman then lost control of her Toyota Prius and reentered 68th Avenue, hitting Bacce’s Cherokee.

Deputies originally said the other driver and a 64-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl in Bacce’s Jeep were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. However, their conditions Tuesday were unclear.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol, drugs and excessive speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, but the situation is under investigation.