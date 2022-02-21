Driver dies after Saturday crash in Allendale Twp.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman who was injured in a Saturday evening crash on Fillmore Street has died.

On Monday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that the woman died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The crash happened Saturday just after 8 p.m. between 52nd and 48th Avenues.

Responding deputies learned that the woman was driving a 2010 Hyundai westbound on Fillmore Street when the vehicle crossed the center line, hit the shoulder of the eastbound lane before crashing into a large metal pipe on the side of the road.

Allendale Township firefighters had to free the woman, who was pinned in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear when she died.