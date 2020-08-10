Driver critically injured in single-car crash near Allendale

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County early Monday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township, east of Allendale.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was heading south on 24th Avenue when he didn’t stop at the intersection with Lake Michigan Drive. The vehicle went across Lake Michigan Drive then hit a ditch and rolled at least one time.

A passerby called authorities when they saw the vehicle in the ditch, according to an OCSO news release.

The driver, a 22-year-old Rockford man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.