Driver crashes stolen vehicle in Ottawa Co.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect driving a stolen vehicle fled from police and crashed into another car.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Holland-area.

A deputy saw a stolen vehicle traveling west on James Street near Butternut Drive. When the deputy pulled behind the vehicle, the 27-year-old driver sped south on Butternut Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the stolen vehicle turned east on Lakewood Boulevard then tried to turn right onto Douglas Avenue.

As the vehicle turned, it struck an eastbound vehicle being driven by a 72-year-old Holland woman, authorities say.

She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The vehicle then went into the D&W parking lot. The suspect then went out of the vehicle and started to run. The driver only made it a short distance before authorities took the suspect into custody, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.