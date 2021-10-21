Driver crashes into Zeeland Community Hospital office building

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the vehicle hit the hospital, based on information provided by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. This story has since been corrected to show a medical office building was damaged, according to a hospital spokesperson.

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver who crashed into a Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital office building was suffering from a medical emergency, authorities say.

The crash happened shortly before 3:45 a.m. Thursday on the hospital campus at 8333 Felch Street near Chicago Drive.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it appears a 57-year-old Fennville man was driving himself to the hospital for treatment when he lost consciousness and crashed into a building, breaking through the front wall. Hospital spokesperson Beth Cranson says the vehicle hit a medical office building east of the main hospital, which was closed and empty at the time.

Deputies say nobody was injured in the crash. The driver was taken to the emergency department to be treated for his original condition.

Dispatchers tell News 8 his vehicle has been removed from the building and the hole it created in the wall has been covered with a tarp.

Cranson says the hospital is working with local law enforcement in the ongoing investigation. Authorities say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.