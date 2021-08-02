Driver crashes into pickup truck, building in Grand Haven Twp.

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An SUV crashed into a building after hitting another vehicle in Grand Haven Township Monday, deputies said.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near US-31 and Lincoln Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said an SUV, driven by a 22-year-old man of Grand Haven, was going west on Lincoln Street and turned right onto northbound US-31 when it hit a pickup truck.

The SUV continued traveling at a high rate of speed and crossed the median on southbound US-31. The vehicle then hit railroad tracks, went airborne and crashed into a business on Lincoln Street.

The driver sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. He was cited for several violations, deputies said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.