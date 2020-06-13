Driver crashes into Ottawa County restaurant

Courtesy photos of a car crashed into the Beechwood Inn Restaurant in Holland Township on June 12, 2020.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No patrons were hurt after a car crashed into an Ottawa County restaurant.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Beechwood Inn Restaurant on Douglas Avenue in Holland Township.

Authorities say a 33-year-old Grand Rapids woman had a medical issue, causing her to leave the road and hit the building.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 2001 Saturn lodged on the outside dining deck.

The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Crews helped support the structure while the car was being removed from the building.