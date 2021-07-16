Driver crashes into marijuana dispensary near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver crashed into a marijuana dispensary near Holland early Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 136th and River avenues in Holland Township.

The sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old Holland-area man was driving south on 136th Avenue when he went through the intersection then off the roadway and struck the Pure West Compassion Club Marijuana Dispensary.

The impact of the crash caused the building to be pushed off its foundation, according to an OCSO news release.

No one was inside the building and the driver was not injured.

The driver was taken into custody for traffic-related offenses.

The crash remains under investigation.