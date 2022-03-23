HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a pickup that hit and killed a pedestrian in Holland Township on Saturday has been charged with drunken driving causing death.

Oscar Mar-Arteaga, 27, of Holland was charged on Monday with one count of driving while intoxicated causing death. His bond was set at $250,000.

The crash happened at 8:17 p.m. on Saturday on Butternut Drive at Rose Park Drive. Mar-Arteaga was heading southbound on Butternut Drive when he lost control of his pickup truck and sideswiped another vehicle, causing the truck to hit a pedestrian and run into six parked cars.

The pedestrian was identified Wednesday as Thomas Dewys of Holland. Dewys was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the unknown female who was walking with Dewys at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.