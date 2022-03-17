HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver in a crash that caused the passenger to miscarry has been identified and has been charged with six counts.

Juan Alejandro Lira IV, 21, was arraigned on Thursday. He is charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, grossly negligent act causing miscarriage in a pregnant individual, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of fleeing and eluding police, court documents said.

Lira was the driver of a stolen car in a Holland police chase where he ran “several” stop signs, officers say. That chase was at 3 a.m. Later Wednesday morning around 8:15 a.m., Lira was spotted by an officer and sped off again, running stop signs and this time crashing into a minivan on River Avenue.

A 17-year-old passenger was seriously injured and miscarried her unborn child because of the crash, police said. A 16-year-old Holland girl in the back seat was also hospitalized. The driver of the minivan, a 35-year-old Fennville man, was not hurt, according to police.