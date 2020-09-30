Driver arrested after chase, crash in Ottawa Co.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was arrested after leading authorities on a chase and then crashing in Ottawa County Tuesday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:40 p.m. a deputy tried to pull over a Dodge Charger for driving recklessly near the intersection of Baldwin Street and Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township.

The driver did not stop and sped away towards I-196. After a short chase, the driver lost control and crashed into a cement wall on the eastbound I-196 Baldwin Street entrance ramp. The driver tried to run away but was taken into custody, according to OCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail for multiple outstanding warrants as well as several traffic violations.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

The Baldwin entrance ramp to eastbound I-196 and one eastbound lane of the highway were closed for about an hour as authorities worked to clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.