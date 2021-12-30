Driver, 75, injured in crash near Holland

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 75-year-old woman was brought to the hospital after a crash near Holland Thursday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue. A 75-year-old woman from Holland was driving westbound on Quincy Street when she hit slush in the road and lost control of the vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office said her vehicle left the road, hit a tree and rolled.

The woman was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.