HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A growing coffee brand with roots in the South is bringing two locations to West Michigan.

7 Brew Coffee is opening in Holland this spring with a stand on 16th Street near US-31, where Boston Market used to be. A Muskegon location will shortly follow on Harvey Street near Sternberg Road.

The brand already has a location open in the Traverse City area.

Operator Kody Smith said the brand, which first started in Arkansas, is “rapidly growing.”

“(It) is starting to get to the Midwest and up to Western Michigan. We’re excited to be in West Michigan, it’s been a long time coming,” he said.

The drive-thru-only coffee chain offers seven original drinks, like the German Chocolate with coconut and caramel mocha and the Brunette with hazelnut and caramel mocha, along with other coffee classics, smoothies, teas and shakes. Also on the menu are 7 energy drinks, which Smith said are customizable with more than 20,000 possible flavor combinations.

Throughout the grand opening week, 7 Brew will offer free small drinks during community hours. Smith said that will build up to “swag day,” an “absolutely crazy day” where customers can get a free T-shirt with a purchase of a large drink.

7 Brew Coffee puts an emphasis on speed, with employees coming out to take orders. Smith said the brand is also focused on “cultivating kindness,” starting internally with the way the staff is treated. Employees then try to give a good experience to customers.

“We really do believe that that we’re providing a positive experience while also serving a cup of coffee,” he said. “We want to make people’s day, and that’s what makes 7 Brew different.”

The brand partners with local organizations for things like give-back days and fundraisers.

“We try to make a positive impact in every community that we’re a part of,” he said. “(Holland and Muskegon) both are excellent candidates for us to come in and make a genuine impact, genuine connection in the community and be involved.”