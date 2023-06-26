HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — An LGBTQ+ group was forced to cancel one of its Pride events due to growing controversy surrounding drag queens.

Out on the Lakeshore’s Drag Story Time was scheduled for Monday night at the community center. The storytime reading was meant for people of all ages as the group completed its Diverse Voices programming. But Kate Leighton-Colburn told News 8 that several conservative Facebook groups and emails tipped them off to the potential of some 50 people crashing the event.

“We had a drag queen coming in to read developmentally appropriate books for children and families of all ages,” she said. “It’s disappointing that we’re not able to provide a space that is safe enough for families.”

Pride events and drag queens have come under national fire recently as several states work towards banning drag shows in public and events of a similar nature.

While Drag Story Time did not plan on having a drag show, Facebook comments showed many people are upset with the idea of drag queens interacting with children.

“Parents are realizing adult sexual indoctrination is influencing our Holland’s children’s innocence with sex education and LGBTQ plus sex behavior,” said one Holland woman during the public comment part of the city’s June 7 commission meeting. “It is under the guise of DEI (Diversity, equity, and inclusion).”

Leighton-Colburn said they will reschedule the storytime once they find a private facility to host it.

“We see that there are challenges occurring in Ottawa County community right now and push back against the queer community, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure people have what they need and are welcome in their homes,” she said.