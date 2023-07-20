An Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy pulls over a driver who ignored road closure signs on 104th Avenue in Holland Township on July 20, 2023.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of drivers have been pulled over in the last week for cruising past a closed work zone near Zeeland, prompting workers to fear for their safety.

Since late June, crews have been installing a new water main in Holland Township, closing 104th Avenue between Chicago Drive and Paw Paw Drive. The roads and intersection in that area are closed but not entirely blocked off to allow for people who work and live there to drive through.

But neighbors told News 8 they’ve seen many drivers going through the closed area as if it were open, going past workers trying to do their jobs. News 8 also saw dozens of drivers on the closed roads Thursday afternoon.

With extra enforcement in the area, Ottawa County deputies have been right there to pull people over. When News 8 went to the closed road Thursday afternoon, two deputies pulled over two drivers at the same time.

Deputies say they have pulled over 57 drivers in the last week for ignoring the road closure. The sheriff’s office has handed out tickets but did not specify how many.

Alex Doty, the communications administrator for the Ottawa County Road Commission, said 57 drivers being pulled over in a week “is a high number.”

“That certainly raises an eyebrow,” Doty said. “We hope that brings attention to this issue and hope that people see that and think, ‘Maybe I should follow the detour and avoid these road closed areas if at all possible.’”

Those on the job are getting frustrated. One construction worker who declined an on-camera interview told News 8 the reckless driving through the work zone is the worst he’s seen in his 25 years of experience. The worker said he was nearly hit by a driver on Wednesday while he was in his truck.

“Everybody wants to get to work safely,” Doty said. “Everybody wants to be at work safely. Our work zones happen to be out in the field, out where traffic is at.”

The Office of Highway Safety Planning says 16 people died in Michigan work zones last year. In March, Rene Rangel, a Van Buren County Road commission worker, was struck and killed while working in a construction zone near Lawrence.

“We’ve seen time and time again, unfortunately, workers who passed away due to incidents with vehicles,” Doty said. “We certainly want to make sure that our workers are able to go home each and every day, come to work and work in a safe environment.”

The penalties are steep for hitting and injuring or killing a road worker. The driver charged with killing Rangel could face up to 31 years in prison because he’s accused of driving drunk.

Even when alcohol or drugs are not involved, drivers who hit and killed a worker in a construction zone face up to 15 years in prison.

The Ottawa County Road Commission says driving through closed roads can put not only workers at risk, but also drivers.

“There could be heavy equipment and machinery piles of material,” Doty said. “A lot of things that can cause a hazard for motorists in these zones. So moving those barricades and moving around them could cause you to run into something and it could cause our workers to become injured.”

Doty said work zone safety is critical especially this time of year because there are so many projects underway.

“We got a lot of workers going alongside the road who are out there and performing critical work,” Doty said.

The road construction in Holland Township is expected to end by Aug. 25, the road commission said.

“If people can just slow down and drive safely and follow detours and everything, we’ll be able to get the work done faster,” Doty said. “Those inconveniences can go away in due time.”