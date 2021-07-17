Dozens gather for Lake Michigan RTS 10K race

Dozens of runners participated in the Lake Michigan RTS 10K in Holland Saturday.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people pounded the pavement Saturday morning in Holland for the Lake Michigan RTS 10K.

The morning race began at 7:45 a.m. An evening race will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Runners started out on the road, went into the hilly trails then through the dunes along the lake for a steep incline. They say while it’s difficult, they’re excited to be out staying healthy while making a difference.

Proceeds for the race benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

“I do it for my health, I’m not fast, I do it for my health, and you feel so much better afterwards. You don’t want to do it before you start, but you feel better afterwards,” said Chris Kunst from Grand Rapids.

You can still donate toward the cause online.