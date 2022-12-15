HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Holland will be jamming this weekend as many in the community look to wrap up their Christmas shopping.
The city’s annual Shopping Jam is happening Saturday for two hours, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
About 40 shops in the downtown area will be offering special savings, and the earlier you get there the better.
For the first hour, shoppers at select stores can save 30% on at least one item, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., they can get 25% off an item.
“It’s been going on for a long time and our organization took it over a couple of years ago as part of our holidays events ‘package,'” explained Kara de Alvare, the marketing coordinator for downtown Holland. “It’s a really popular event. It’s called the Shopping Jam because we used to tell customers to wear their pajamas to come shop, but people weren’t really interested in doing that but the name still stuck.”
The following stores are participating, according to the city of Holland:
- Apothecary Gift Shop
- Blu Veranda
- Borr’s Shoes & Accessories
- Brick + Ivy Market
- Cakabakery on 8th
- Carolyn Stich Studio
- Cherry Republic
- Chicos
- Cotton Bay
- Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishings
- Frances Jaye
- Fris Supply Shop
- Glad Rags
- Glik’s Boutique
- Glik’s Men’s Shop
- Harbor Wear
- jb and me
- Jean Marie’s
- Mayberry & Co.
- Merle Norman Cosmetics
- Onalee’s
- Out of the Box
- Postcards From Paradise
- Pretties Intimate Apparel
- Reader’s World
- Silver Fox II Jewelry
- Spring Sweet LLC
- studio k clothing co.
- The Blackbird
- The Bridge
- The Poppy Peach
- Threads on 8th
- TIKAL
- Tip Toes
- White House Black Market
For more information, go to Holland.org.