HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Holland will be jamming this weekend as many in the community look to wrap up their Christmas shopping.

The city’s annual Shopping Jam is happening Saturday for two hours, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

About 40 shops in the downtown area will be offering special savings, and the earlier you get there the better.

For the first hour, shoppers at select stores can save 30% on at least one item, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., they can get 25% off an item.

“It’s been going on for a long time and our organization took it over a couple of years ago as part of our holidays events ‘package,'” explained Kara de Alvare, the marketing coordinator for downtown Holland. “It’s a really popular event. It’s called the Shopping Jam because we used to tell customers to wear their pajamas to come shop, but people weren’t really interested in doing that but the name still stuck.”

The following stores are participating, according to the city of Holland:

Apothecary Gift Shop

Blu Veranda

Borr’s Shoes & Accessories

Brick + Ivy Market

Cakabakery on 8th

Carolyn Stich Studio

Cherry Republic

Chicos

Cotton Bay

Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishings

Frances Jaye

Fris Supply Shop

Glad Rags

Glik’s Boutique

Glik’s Men’s Shop

Harbor Wear

jb and me

Jean Marie’s

Mayberry & Co.

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Onalee’s

Out of the Box

Postcards From Paradise

Pretties Intimate Apparel

Reader’s World

Silver Fox II Jewelry

Spring Sweet LLC

studio k clothing co.

The Blackbird

The Bridge

The Poppy Peach

Threads on 8th

TIKAL

Tip Toes

White House Black Market

For more information, go to Holland.org.