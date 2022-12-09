HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A frozen yogurt shop is partnering with Downtown Holland for a fun activity that the entire family can take part in this holiday season.

The third annual Downtown Holland holiday coloring contest is now underway. Kids between the ages of 1 and 12 are invited to try their hands at coloring a custom drawing from local artist and business owner Carolyn Stitch.

Downtown Holland is partnering with Peachwave Frozen Yogurt and Gelato for the contest. The winners will be divided up into age brackets. Each one will receive a $25 gift card from Peachwave.

“We first started the coloring contest in 2020 during COVID. We had to cancel basically all of our family holiday events, like our parade, our holiday open house. We were looking for something families could do safely at home together. Just to sort of brighten their day and keep Downtown Holland top of mind,” said Kara de Alvare, the marketing coordinator of Downtown Holland. “We did it for the first time in 2020, got over 100 entries. And actually, brought it back last year in partnership with Peachwave. They were actually doing a coloring contest of their own and decided to sponsor ours instead.”

The Holiday Coloring Contest page can be downloaded on the Downtown Holland Facebook page.

You can also pick up paper copies at Peachwave at 6 West 8th Street in Holland. Completed entries must be dropped off at Peachwave by 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.