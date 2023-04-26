HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland is gearing up for the summer tourism season, accepting applications for downtown street performers.

The Street Performer Series organizes more than 25 musicians, artists, jugglers, dancers, magicians and more to entertain crowds each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from June 15 to Aug. 17.

“The Street Performer Series has really become our signature event in downtown Holland,” Downtown Holland marketing coordinator Kara De Alvare said. “It’s just a great night to head to downtown Holland, get dinner, get ice cream, our social district is open, so it’s really a lot of fun for the entire family.”

Performers get $20 for each day they are scheduled to perform, with payment coming at the end of the series, and can also collect tips while they work.

Applications, which must include a preview of the performance, can be submitted at Downtown Holland’s website by May 5. Performers must be at least 14 years old and groups are capped at six members. Performers must have a street performer permit from the city, which costs $15 for individuals or $25 for groups. You can apply for that online, too.

Questions can be directed to Downtown Holland at downtown@cityofholland.com or 616.796.0472.

Gentex Corporation is sponsoring the 2023 Street Performers Series.