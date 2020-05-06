Downtown Holland launches websites to shop, eat locally

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — People along the lakeshore have two new websites to help them support local businesses.

DineDowntownHolland.com and ShopDowntownHolland.com launched Wednesday and are one-stop locations for shopping and take out.

“Like everyone, we are adapting to a new way of business in downtown Holland and realizing that online business is really where we need to focus our energy right now,” said Kara de Alvare, marketing coordinator for downtown Holland.

The websites have businesses broken into categories, so visitors can go right to the products or type of take out they’re looking for.

“If you’re looking for gifts, especially with Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, you can go to our gift and card section. You can look at apparel and accessories, sporting goods, whatever you’re looking for you can find the category, click on it and it will take you to a whole list of businesses offering that kind of merchandise,” said de Alvare.

The new websites link directly to the individual shops and restaurants in downtown Holland.

Downtown Holland is encouraging their businesses to keep their hours, take out and pick up information up to date on their Facebook pages and websites.