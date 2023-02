HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Women will soon have a weekend to celebrate their friendships in downtown Holland.

The Downtown Holland Girlfriends Weekend is returning from March 3 to March 5. During the event, women are invited to celebrate their friendships as they shop, dine and indulge.

Registration for the event is $50 per person, which includes a swag bag, a coupon book and the chance to win giveaways.

More information can be found at girlfriendsweekend.org.