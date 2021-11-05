Downtown Holland gearing up for holiday season

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — We are less than two months from Christmas, and downtown Holland is getting ready for the holiday season.

A number of events that were cancelled because of the pandemic are back this year.

Things kick of Nov. 12 with Shop ‘Til You Drop. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., downtown shops and restaurants will stay open late and offer special discounts.

The festivities continue on Nov. 20 with the Holiday Open House, featuring a visit from Santa and his reindeer.

Small Business Saturday follows Thanksgiving, encouraging people to shop local and support hometown businesses.

Also returning this year: the Holland Parade of Lights. The parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The application for parade entries is now open. Go to DowntownHolland.com to apply.