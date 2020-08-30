Doors covered in messages of hate at UMC church in Jenison repainted

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Love will win: that was the message Sunday afternoon at Georgetown United Methodist in Jenison, where dozens of people gathered to repaint decorative doors placed in front of the church to welcome people inside, regardless of their sexual orientation.

The volunteers painted the full spectrum of the rainbow to cover the hate-filled messages left behind two weeks ago on doors placed in the same location at the church.

Leaders told News 8 the activity represents a small victory in the fight for equality and said they won’t let hate have a hold at the church.

Dozens have gathered at Georgetown UMC to repaint these doors, to show support to members of the LGBTQ community, after they were vandalized two weeks ago. The church will rededicate and bless them at 4:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/U7N2Hb2oGx — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) August 30, 2020

“We won’t let hate win and we won’t let fear stop us from spreading love. It’s dangerous that there are people out there who think that by doing something violent or aggressive they can silence Christ, silence God, silence love,” said Hillary Kitchin, a co-chair of the Open Door Committee. “That’s not what we’re gonna allow that to happen… if you push us down, we’re gonna get back up.”

The repainted doors were placed back in front of the church where they were blessed and rededicated by the pastor during a socially distanced event, which streamed on the church’s Facebook page.