HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County program is delivering grocery items to seniors using DoorDash.

The county began partnering with the company in November to increase food access for seniors. Previously, most people using the food program had to go pick up their allotment.

Shirley Hof has been using the program for about 10 years and likes the convenience of the switch to delivery.

“I don’t have a car so I’ve always got to rely on somebody else and … (it) takes you about half the day to get somewhere if you want to take the bus, so it really does help. I’m grateful for it,” Hof said.

Megan Kwantes, the coordinator of the program, said the food is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants cover delivery and other expenses.

“The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is the name of it. It’s basically like monthly groceries for low-income seniors 60 and older, Ottawa County residents,” Kwantes said.

A DoorDash employee delivers a box of groceries to a senior client through an Ottawa County program. (April 18, 2023)

DoorDash provides discounted delivery costs to support the program through Project DASH.

“Before it was run as like a mass distribution, so we would be in a central location and the seniors would come to us and pick up their boxes,” Kwantes said, though she said volunteers provided delivery to a few homes.

The Ottawa County Community Action Agency said the change has allowed it to reach more seniors in need.

A box of groceries delivered to a senior through an Ottawa County program. (April 18, 2023)

“We were typically serving about 250 seniors a month with that process. Since we switched to DoorDash and have been delivering to almost all of our seniors, we’re serving about 330 a month,” Kwantes said.

Delivery can only be provided every other month to some parts of the county. Those homes get a double delivery of shelf-stable food. The program is working to expand its monthly service area.

Seniors say the program helps with the growing cost of food.

“A lot of times stuff that I have left or if that I can’t use I give it to somebody that needs it. Stuff that I don’t need myself so it never goes to waste,” Hof said.

Ottawa County seniors can apply through the Community Action Agency website or by calling the office at 800.764.4111 ex. 4433.