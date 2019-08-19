Doorbell security cam leads to Ottawa Co. burglar’s arrest

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County homeowner is crediting his doorbell security camera for alerting him to a burglar.

It happened near 56th Avenue and Stanton Street in Blendon Township, northwest of Hudsonville.

Deputies say the homeowner noticed an unfamiliar vehicle and person on his property via his doorbell camera, which he just installed his past weekend. The homeowner said it appeared the person was trying to break into his home.

A K-9 unit, an armored vehicle from Ottawa County and several sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home.

Authorities say they caught suspect, a 38-year-old man, about two-tenths of a mile away from the home. He did not have a weapon, deputies said.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name, but say they believe the homeowner and suspect were acquaintances.

The case remains under investigation.