Donors deliver hundreds of coats to Holland children

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of Holland students will be ready for the impending winter cold after a donation through Operation Warm.

Lake Trust Credit Union stepped up to sponsor coats for every student at Holland Heights Elementary School — a total of about 300 jackets.

Coats donated through Operation Warmth rest in piles at Holland Heights Elementary School. (Oct. 14, 2019)

Monday morning, dozens of volunteers helped fit students in their new coats. Each child picked their favorite color and volunteers wrote the names inside their jacket.

Holland Heights Elementary School was one of 70 schools nationwide picked for coat donations through Operation Warm. School administrators say the donation is important because every year, they have students who are forced to go without.

“It’s a big deal. And the best thing about this is every kid gets one, so it doesn’t matter where you are on the spectrum. Every parent I’ve talked to has been very thankful that we’re doing this,” said Holland Heights Elementary School Principal Kevin Derr.

The coats were all manufactured by Operation Warm. Volunteers told News 8 they were happy to be part of the project.

