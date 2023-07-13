OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Back in June, 250 dogs were rescued from puppy mills and commercial breeders down South. During an adoption event Wednesday night at Harbor Humane Society in West Olive, many of those dogs found their forever homes. The shelter rescued 27 of those dogs.

Prior to being rescued by BISSELL Pet Foundation, many of the dogs never touched grass, walked on a leash, or even played with toys. They lived life in a cage, after being bred over and over.

“It’s been a long road in a relatively short time,” said Jen Self-Aulgur with the Habor Humane Society. “It’s amazing. The thing that I keep thinking about is the fact that these dogs would’ve been condemned to a life in a cage, in a tiny cage, and they would’ve been there until they no longer served a purpose of breeding, and they would’ve been killed.”

One father and son drove over an hour to pick out their new companion. They named him Otis. They said they decided to adopt one of the dogs after hearing about their previous situation.

“When we came in, actually his brother came up to us first, but then he circled around, and he just hung out with us,” said Barry Bryant, who adopted a dog. “They have it so you’re set up to let the puppies come to you, and he selected us.”

Workers at Harbor Humane said they are excited to see a happy ending to a terrible situation. They also want to warn people who may be looking for a new pet to avoid pet stores and buying dogs from an online broker.

“It’s the end for us, but it’s the beginning for them,” said Self-Aulgur. “And it’s just so exciting to see them really be given the life that they deserve.”