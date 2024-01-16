GEORGETOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County dog is safe after falling through a thin layer of ice Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the township, first responders were called to Cedar Lake East — which is in the area of Fillmore Street and 25th Avenue near Jenison — around 1:40 p.m. Monday. A black lab named Hazel had fallen through the ice and her owner couldn’t get her out.

Members of the Georgetown Township Dive Team used ropes and surface rescue suits to get out to the dog and bring her back to shore.

A black lab named Hazel fell through the ice on Cedar Lake East on Monday, Jan 15, 2024, in Georgetown Township. (Courtesy Georgetown Township)

Hazel warms up after being rescued from Cedar Lake East on Monday, Jan 15, 2024, in Georgetown Township. (Courtesy Georgetown Township)

“The dog was extremely exhausted and had ice forming on its face and nose when we arrived,” Georgetown Township Fire Chief Matt DeWitt said in a statement. “We were thankful that we got to reunite Hazel with her owner and that no one was injured.”

DeWitt said it is important to keep an eye on kids and pets who may mistake snow-covered ice as solid ground, especially after major snow events like the one we saw this weekend.