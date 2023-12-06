HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Female deer are often overlooked in the hunting world, but there’s a nonprofit based in Holland working to change that.

“Doe Patrol originally started in 2020,” Kelli Boetsma said. “My husband, Tim, was very involved with the Boys and Girls Club at the time.”

Knowing he was an avid hunter, a staffer from the club contacted Tim Boetsma to see if he knew how they could get extra meat for students while they were home on Christmas break.

“A lot of the kids in the Ottawa area were struggling to keep food at home, whether that’s parents weren’t working due to COVID, just living in an impoverished area,” Kelli Boetsma explained. “I think people kind of overlook the fact that Holland does have a lot of struggling families.”

Tim Boetsma had some meat to provide, but he knew the hunting community could help bring in more — which is what led to the idea of starting “Doe Patrol.”

“I think a lot of people assume that hunters are just seeking to get the biggest buck that they can when in reality, through this, we’ve seen the community really grow in their giving,” Kelli Boetsma said. “Whether that be financially, whether that be the giving of the meat that they’ve harvested themselves.”

The nonprofit raised more than $3,000 in its first year and brought in seven deer. It’s been growing ever since. In just three years, Doe Patrol has donated more than 2,000 pounds of meat and raised over $20,000 for local charities, including the Boys and Girls Club, Hunt 2 Heal, which provides opportunities for people with disabilities to get out and hunt, and Sportspersons Ministries, which aims to connect outdoors people with God.

“It’s been really great to partner with now those three and just being able to see the blessing that they can continue to be to other people through what we’ve been doing,” Kelli Boetsma said.

This year, for the first time, Doe Patrol is partnering with Matthew’s House Ministry to provide meat for people in need.

“They go through about 50 pounds of meat each week, and so our goal is to provide them with a year’s worth of meat,” Kelli Boetsma explained. “So that was just over 1500 pounds of meat would be what they need for the year.”

So far, they’re more than halfway to that goal, and they hope their annual fundraiser will get them there. On Dec. 9, the Boetsmas are encouraging people to hunt and harvest does to be donated. Deer can be dropped off at 4348 46th St. in Holland starting at 12 p.m. The deer will be processed and given to Matthew’s House. That evening, Doe Patrol will host an event where hunters can learn more about the nonprofit’s mission, hear from speakers and get entered into raffles.

“Any way that you financially support us, it’s supporting someone else,” Kelli Boetsma said. “We’re kind of a vessel and we love being that. We love being able to know that people are getting helped and people are getting educated about the outdoors.”

She said the most rewarding part of the effort has been seeing the community grow, and she hopes that continues.

“There’s a ton of people who come out here and help us, and to be able to just grow that community and just show the love of Christ, whether that’s donating money to help someone or donating meat to feed someone who might not have it otherwise and getting them a good source of protein … that has been such a blessing,” Kelli Boetsma said. “We absolutely love doing what we do.”

