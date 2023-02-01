HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The start of the new year is time when a lot of people reassess their health and work on some new goals.

A 2019 study by the New England Journal of Medicine shows 41% of Americans are considered obese, and that number could climb to 50% by the year 2030.

Dr. Dawn White with Holland Hospital’s bariatric services program said obesity causes a wide range of health problems. White said exercise and healthy eating are important for everyone, but there are also medications and surgical procedures that are appropriate for some patients as well.

