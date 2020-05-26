DNR, signs advise social distancing at Holland State Park

HOLLAND, Mich. — People in West Michigan are taking advantage of the good weather and heading to the beach as public health officials advise them to take COVID-19 precautions.

Signs at the entrance of Holland State Park greeted visitors by reminding everyone to stand 6 feet apart.

Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources were speaking with vacationers as well and making sure nothing got out of hand.

The people New 8 spoke with say they just could not pass up the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the warm weather.

Holland State Park on Memorial Day. (May 25. 2020)

Ron Lindstrom, of Holland, says crowds are much smaller than normal and most people appeared to be social distancing.

“My wife and I walked the beach and it seemed liked those that were in close proximity were family,” Lindstrom said. “I always think there’s going to be some exceptions to that, typically some younger kids.”

A clear presence of DNR officers could also be seen throughout the park.

“The DNR is doing a great job. There’s a lot of staff present to monitor,” Lindstrom said.

Cindy Van Dyke of Zeeland loves coming to the state park to watch the boats.

She says she was trying to be extra cautious, knowing the potential risk of getting the virus, so she picked a spot that was not busy.

“Just taking a precaution. Not that I’d be scared if someone came up by me, but I’m just trying to stay clear of this,” Van Dyke said.

The beach area is also much smaller along Lake Michigan because of high water levels giving less space to spread out.

“The water is definitely much higher than it has been, but it was high last year as well, so this only adds to that. I would say we’ve probably lost 30 percent at least of the beach from the waterfront up to the concessions,” Lindstrom said.