DNR holding meeting on Holland State Park plan Thursday

The Holland Harbor Lighthouse, also known as “Big Red,” at Holland State Park. (File photo)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is hosting a virtual meeting Thursday evening to learn what people would like to see at Holland State Park in the next couple of decades.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is working the 10- to 20-year general management plan for the 140-acre park west of Holland. The plan guides the state’s efforts to protect natural and cultural resources, allow for recreation and expand education.

You have to register in advance for the 6 p.m. Thursday meeting. You should also check out the draft plan before logging on. At the meeting, DNR representatives will explain the draft plan and then take questions and feedback.

If you miss it, a recording will posted online by Aug. 28. You can also email your thoughts on the plan to DNR Parks and Recreation planning analyst Matt Lincoln at LincolnM@Michigan.gov by Sept. 4.

